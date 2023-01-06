Quick personal update + minor patch notes

Patch notes 0.1.0.2.38

Personal note: Now the game is getting closer and closer to a stable state more of my attention is being placed on the games first bigger update and so you may start seeing fewer regular updates, this does not mean anything is slowing down development-wise, in fact, quite the opposite! However please do still report any bugs or issues to me.

I am really looking forward to sharing what I have been working on so stay tuned!

Fixed

-Several fixes for helmets floating in menu screen

-Acog for Kritch fixed

-Animation issues with Kritch fixed

-VSS scope not working fixed

-Quests not reloading triggers fixed

Changed

-Clarity boost for higher graphical settings