 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fargone update for 6 January 2023

Quick personal update + minor patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10269298 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes 0.1.0.2.38

Personal note: Now the game is getting closer and closer to a stable state more of my attention is being placed on the games first bigger update and so you may start seeing fewer regular updates, this does not mean anything is slowing down development-wise, in fact, quite the opposite! However please do still report any bugs or issues to me.

I am really looking forward to sharing what I have been working on so stay tuned!

Fixed

-Several fixes for helmets floating in menu screen
-Acog for Kritch fixed
-Animation issues with Kritch fixed
-VSS scope not working fixed
-Quests not reloading triggers fixed

Changed

-Clarity boost for higher graphical settings

Changed files in this update

Depot 2242101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link