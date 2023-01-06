- Added ability to preview a team before selecting it in owner mode
- Fixed a bug where screen would blank in the owner mode offseason
- Fixed a bug where teams wouldn't shut down
- Fixed a bug where there wouldn't be any changes in silly season
- Fixed a bug where players were hitting the 30 year limit meant for the demo version. Players can now sim unlimited years. WARNING: Running longer than 60 years can cause performance issues on slower machines due to the history logs kept. A workaround is to run 40-50 years, save, edit the save file to delete the lines with standings and history, and load the game back in. Should allow you to run another half century just fine.
- Fixed a bug where non points races would log points and wins for drivers.
AutoSim 2 update for 6 January 2023
AutoSim 2 V 1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
