EA Update v0.3.0.9 Released

Quite a few changes since last update. Droids now try and avoid walking over items now (and if they have to, it slows them up). This means that placement of items is now much more important when designing your space station.

To aid station design, specific items can now be rotated (items that have a haul ability and the droid maintenance (as it has a repair bay)). For the items that can be hauled from/to, they now have adjacent haul spaces, which you can see whilst placing or selecting. Although if those spaces are taken, droids will go on the item, to a backup haul spot.

Few little fixes as usual, patch notes-: