《奇门遁甲》 update for 6 January 2023

2023.1.6.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10269229

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Optimization: specific algorithm of bad luck is added in the book

  2. Optimization: increase prompt on the setting interface - reduce resolution to improve smoothness

  3. Optimization: air death description - air death is determined according to the sixth class of the current branch

The problem with the game card can be alleviated by lowering the configuration and resolution on the settings interface. The new scene is already under way, and it should be available this weekend. We will wait for an update notice

