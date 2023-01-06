V0.12417 - Overlays (Experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 10269227 · Last edited 6 January 2023 – 14:46:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

Lots of focus on getting placeable ammo racks more enjoyable to place.

This patch is for the experimental branch so you'll need to opt-in to play it:



Additions

The tracks will now become see-through when editing the hull compartment.



The compartment below your turret and tracks will become see-through when editing a turret's ammo racks.



Editing a compartment's racks will make attached turrets see-through and highlight their turret baskets in red to help you avoid them.



Added placeable versions of the new Churchill VII fenders.

Fixes

Fixed HVSS incorrectly setting inner wheel width wrong due to recent changes.

New T34-76 & Pz II mantlets now have built-in gunner sights where their models suggest.

Fixed the part description names of the new Churchill VII fenders.

Reduced pixelation caused by paint wear.

Fixed sub-blueprint save & load buttons becoming visible on unsupported designers, when returning to the designer.

Turrets can no longer be disconnected from their attached compartment.

Round mantlet armour has been smoothed.

Fixed incorrect flameout effect locations on the new Matilda II and Pz 38t cupolas.

Changes

Armour view colour coding now shows effective thickness, instead of line of sight thickness.

Brought back some suspension stabilization mass that was removed in V0.12415.

Ammo racks can now be placed in the turret ring. Turret ring height limit increased from 0.2m to 1.0m.

Ammo rack placement is now blocked by other compartments. e.g. Racks in the hull will be blocked by the turret basket.

Made obstruction error message clearer as to what is obstructing.

Placement of new racks is now disabled when there are no cannons on the vehicle.

Turrets are now required to be connected to the vehicle.

Back to work on custom battles themselves next, now that little detour is done...