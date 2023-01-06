 Skip to content

Sprocket update for 6 January 2023

V0.12417 - Overlays (Experimental)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

Lots of focus on getting placeable ammo racks more enjoyable to place.

This patch is for the experimental branch so you'll need to opt-in to play it:

Additions

  • The tracks will now become see-through when editing the hull compartment.
  • The compartment below your turret and tracks will become see-through when editing a turret's ammo racks.
  • Editing a compartment's racks will make attached turrets see-through and highlight their turret baskets in red to help you avoid them.
  • Added placeable versions of the new Churchill VII fenders.

Fixes

  • Fixed HVSS incorrectly setting inner wheel width wrong due to recent changes.
  • New T34-76 & Pz II mantlets now have built-in gunner sights where their models suggest.
  • Fixed the part description names of the new Churchill VII fenders.
  • Reduced pixelation caused by paint wear.
  • Fixed sub-blueprint save & load buttons becoming visible on unsupported designers, when returning to the designer.
  • Turrets can no longer be disconnected from their attached compartment.
  • Round mantlet armour has been smoothed.
  • Fixed incorrect flameout effect locations on the new Matilda II and Pz 38t cupolas.

Changes

  • Armour view colour coding now shows effective thickness, instead of line of sight thickness.
  • Brought back some suspension stabilization mass that was removed in V0.12415.
  • Ammo racks can now be placed in the turret ring. Turret ring height limit increased from 0.2m to 1.0m.
  • Ammo rack placement is now blocked by other compartments. e.g. Racks in the hull will be blocked by the turret basket.
  • Made obstruction error message clearer as to what is obstructing.
  • Placement of new racks is now disabled when there are no cannons on the vehicle.
  • Turrets are now required to be connected to the vehicle.

Back to work on custom battles themselves next, now that little detour is done...

  • Hamish

