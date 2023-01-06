V0.12417 - Overlays (Experimental)

Hi all,
Lots of focus on getting placeable ammo racks more enjoyable to place.
This patch is for the experimental branch so you'll need to opt-in to play it:
Additions
- The tracks will now become see-through when editing the hull compartment.
- The compartment below your turret and tracks will become see-through when editing a turret's ammo racks.
- Editing a compartment's racks will make attached turrets see-through and highlight their turret baskets in red to help you avoid them.
- Added placeable versions of the new Churchill VII fenders.
Fixes
- Fixed HVSS incorrectly setting inner wheel width wrong due to recent changes.
- New T34-76 & Pz II mantlets now have built-in gunner sights where their models suggest.
- Fixed the part description names of the new Churchill VII fenders.
- Reduced pixelation caused by paint wear.
- Fixed sub-blueprint save & load buttons becoming visible on unsupported designers, when returning to the designer.
- Turrets can no longer be disconnected from their attached compartment.
- Round mantlet armour has been smoothed.
- Fixed incorrect flameout effect locations on the new Matilda II and Pz 38t cupolas.
Changes
- Armour view colour coding now shows effective thickness, instead of line of sight thickness.
- Brought back some suspension stabilization mass that was removed in V0.12415.
- Ammo racks can now be placed in the turret ring. Turret ring height limit increased from 0.2m to 1.0m.
- Ammo rack placement is now blocked by other compartments. e.g. Racks in the hull will be blocked by the turret basket.
- Made obstruction error message clearer as to what is obstructing.
- Placement of new racks is now disabled when there are no cannons on the vehicle.
- Turrets are now required to be connected to the vehicle.
Back to work on custom battles themselves next, now that little detour is done...
- Hamish
Changed depots in experimental branch