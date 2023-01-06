 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AutoSim 2 update for 6 January 2023

AutoSim 2 V 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10269189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first update for AutoSim 2! Smoothing out the experience for players and fixing some annoying bugs. More bugfixes to come soon!

  • Added ability to preview a team in owner mode before selecting the team the player wants to take over. Players can look at what cars a team has and what series they run in before confirming to play as that team, or they can go back and select a different team.
  • Fixed a bug where screen would blank in the owner mode offseason.
  • Fixed a bug where silly season changes wouldn't happen at all and the following year would have the exact same drivers in the exact same cars as the previous years.
  • Fixed a bug where teams wouldn't shut down.
  • Fixed a bug where players were hitting the 30 year limit meant for the demo version. Players can now sim unlimited years. WARNING: Running longer than 60 years can cause performance issues on slower machines due to the history logs kept. A workaround is to run 40-50 years, save, edit the save file to delete the lines with standings and history, and load the game back in. Should allow you to run another half century just fine.
  • Fixed a bug where non points races would log points and wins for drivers.

Hope you enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2238351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link