AutoSim 2 V 1.1

The first update for AutoSim 2! Smoothing out the experience for players and fixing some annoying bugs. More bugfixes to come soon!
- Added ability to preview a team in owner mode before selecting the team the player wants to take over. Players can look at what cars a team has and what series they run in before confirming to play as that team, or they can go back and select a different team.
- Fixed a bug where screen would blank in the owner mode offseason.
- Fixed a bug where silly season changes wouldn't happen at all and the following year would have the exact same drivers in the exact same cars as the previous years.
- Fixed a bug where teams wouldn't shut down.
- Fixed a bug where players were hitting the 30 year limit meant for the demo version. Players can now sim unlimited years. WARNING: Running longer than 60 years can cause performance issues on slower machines due to the history logs kept. A workaround is to run 40-50 years, save, edit the save file to delete the lines with standings and history, and load the game back in. Should allow you to run another half century just fine.
- Fixed a bug where non points races would log points and wins for drivers.
Hope you enjoy!
Changed files in this update