TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR UPDATE 7.0

UPDATE 7.0 PATCH NOTES
ADDED TO THE GAME
- New House models for the Neighborhood around the shop, now it looks more modern
-
Added a new shop to the game: TOY SHOP
-
Added 33 New Products to the Toy shop:
- COUNTER
- OWL
- TUBE
- HOUSE
- 5 CARS
- PLANE
- 3 BIKES
- MUSIC TOY
- TROLLY
- MICROSCOPE
- BUCKET
- BALL
- TRUCK
- DINO
- LAMA
- MICROWAVE TOY
- WINDMILL
- TRACTOR
- TRUCK
- BAG
- HELICOPTER
- PENGUIN
- TANK
- BEE
- CLOCK
- AVOCADO TOY
-
Products moved from Gaming Store to Toy shop:
- DRONE
- ROBOT
- DINO TOY
- GUITAR
-
Added a new Toys shelf that can be bought only from the Toy shop
-
Added a new product to the electronics store: OLED TV
-
Arabic man has been removed from the game until fixing his cloth
-
Bazaar event has been removed from the game
BUG FIXES
- FXIED: A bug causing products which are placed very close to walls in the shop not to be sold
- FXIED: Expanded area corner collision
- Minor bug fixes
