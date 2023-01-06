TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR UPDATE 7.0

Added a new shop to the game: TOY SHOP

Added 33 New Products to the Toy shop: COUNTER

OWL

TUBE

HOUSE

5 CARS

PLANE

3 BIKES

MUSIC TOY

TROLLY

MICROSCOPE

BUCKET

BALL

TRUCK

DINO

LAMA

MICROWAVE TOY

WINDMILL

TRACTOR

TRUCK

BAG

HELICOPTER

PENGUIN

TANK

BEE

CLOCK

AVOCADO TOY

Products moved from Gaming Store to Toy shop: DRONE

ROBOT

DINO TOY

GUITAR

Added a new Toys shelf that can be bought only from the Toy shop

Added a new product to the electronics store: OLED TV

Arabic man has been removed from the game until fixing his cloth