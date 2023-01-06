 Skip to content

TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 update for 6 January 2023

TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR UPDATE 7.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
UPDATE 7.0 PATCH NOTES

ADDED TO THE GAME
  • New House models for the Neighborhood around the shop, now it looks more modern

  • Added a new shop to the game: TOY SHOP

  • Added 33 New Products to the Toy shop:

    • COUNTER
    • OWL
    • TUBE
    • HOUSE
    • 5 CARS
    • PLANE
    • 3 BIKES
    • MUSIC TOY
    • TROLLY
    • MICROSCOPE
    • BUCKET
    • BALL
    • TRUCK
    • DINO
    • LAMA
    • MICROWAVE TOY
    • WINDMILL
    • TRACTOR
    • TRUCK
    • BAG
    • HELICOPTER
    • PENGUIN
    • TANK
    • BEE
    • CLOCK
    • AVOCADO TOY

  • Products moved from Gaming Store to Toy shop:

    • DRONE
    • ROBOT
    • DINO TOY
    • GUITAR

  • Added a new Toys shelf that can be bought only from the Toy shop

  • Added a new product to the electronics store: OLED TV

  • Arabic man has been removed from the game until fixing his cloth

  • Bazaar event has been removed from the game

BUG FIXES
  • FXIED: A bug causing products which are placed very close to walls in the shop not to be sold
  • FXIED: Expanded area corner collision
  • Minor bug fixes

NEW PRICES FOR DNA ARMY GAMING GAMES ON STEAM

Prices For all of our games on STEAM has been dropped
SUGGESTIONS, SUPPORT AND BUG REPORT
