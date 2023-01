Share · View all patches · Build 10269044 · Last edited 6 January 2023 – 13:39:15 UTC by Wendy

Thanks everyone for the support and for bugs reporting.

I'm doing my best to implement all the feature players request!

What's new in 1.4

The keyboard V3 bug has been fixed

Portoguese Language (thanks to Hunt3rSouls)!

Spanish Language revision (thanks to Distrain)!

ReiKaz wall clip fix!

Follow the Steam page and the Discussion page for upcoming update, for bug reporting and for suggestions.

Thank you for playing!