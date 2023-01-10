Substance 3D Painter 8.3.0 is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 10268978 · Last edited 10 January 2023 – 12:52:12 UTC by Wendy

Substance 3D Painter 8.3 introduces a brand new baking mode, the support of the import and export of USD files and the support of physical size in UV projections.

Added:

[Baking Mode] New baking mode dedicated to baking process

[Baking Mode] Set shortcut to switch to baking mode to F8

[Baking Mode] Add Start and Cancel baking button in the viewport

[Baking Mode] Add baking selection in Texture Set list

[Baking Mode] Add new Mesh Map Bakers window to select bakers

[Baking Mode] Add new Mesh Map Settings window to edit baking settings

[Baking Mode] Add new Baking Log window to follow baking process

[Baking Mode] Add baking parameters and undo actions to history window

[Baking Mode] Add breadcrumbs in Mesh Map Settings

[Baking Mode] Add mesh maps thumbnails in the Mesh Map Bakers window

[Baking Mode] Add visualization settings collapsible menu in 3D viewport

[Baking Mode] Add visualization setting to show/hide the high-poly mesh

[Baking Mode] Add visualization setting to show/hide the cage mesh and wireframe

[Baking Mode] Add visualization setting to show/hide the low-poly mesh

[Baking Mode] Add visualization setting to show hard edges without UV seams as errors

[Baking Mode] Inform in viewport about mesh and bake errors if Baking Log is not visible

[Baking Mode] Add action to synchronize baker settings across all Texture Sets

[Baking Mode] Add actions to copy and paste baker settings

[Baking Mode] Add button in Baking Log to jump from error to the right settings

[Baking Mode] Add menus to manage Texture Sets and Baker selections

[Baking Mode] Split baker selection list per Texture Set

[Baking Mode] Split common settings per Texture Set

[Baking mode] Load high-poly and cage meshes without freezing the interface

[Baking Mode] Use the viewport progress bar to show mesh loading

[Baking Mode] Add mesh loading state in Baking Log

[Baking Mode] Allow to turn around mesh in viewport during baking

[Baking Mode] Set baking order based on current mesh viewport visibility

[Baking Mode] Display implicit baking cage in viewport

[Baking Mode] Show matching list of mesh names for Matching By Name in Baking Log

[Baking Mode] Use neutral material to display 3D model in viewport

[Baking Mode] Disable engine computation while in baking mode

[Baking Mode] Display a warning when quitting the app while a bake is in progress

[Bakers] Update anti-aliasing setting labels

[Bakers] Update bakers to version 2.5.7.

[USD] Import and export Universal Scene Description (USD) files

[USD] Add USD options to the New Project window when selecting a USD file

[USD] Add new Scope and Variants selection window

[USD] Add subdivision levels option

[USD] Import USD skinned meshes at specific frame

[USD][Export] Add an option to export USD files

[USD][Export] Add USD file format to mesh export

[USD] Rename the existing "USD PBR Metal Roughness" export preset to be more explicit

[Auto Unwrap] Add Lock orientation for packing

[Physical Size] Add setting to automatically use Physical Size in fill effect/layer

[Physical Size] Expose physical size for UV projection

[Scripting][Python] Allow to query the application version

[Scripting][JavaScript] Update API to match new baking parameters

[Scripting][Python] Baking module: edit baking parameters

[Scripting][Python] Baking module: launch/cancel baking

[Scripting][Python] Baking module: select curvature method

[Scripting][Python] Baking module: selection of bakers/uv tiles

[Scripting][Python] Baking module: synchronize baker settings across all Texture Sets

[SVT] Enable sparse hardware support on AMD GPUs

[Projection] Rename Cylindrical projection parameters

[Project] Save application version in project and retrieve it via scripting

[Import] Improve general import time of 3D models

Fixed:

[Crash] Changing channels on filter with specific stack

[Mac][M1] Crash when creating a fill layer and leaving the layer stack

[Scripting][Python] Crash when using ui.add_dock_widget() with wrong type

[Baking] Incomplete error message in log when a bake fails

[Baking] Memory is not freed when baking is finished

[Engine] Texture cache doesn't update when changing effect visibility

[Export] 2DView exports randomly uniform map

[Project] Memory allocation error when saving project with big mesh

[Viewport] TAA causes artifacts when painting in some cases

Known Issues:

[Color Management] HDR color space conversions with ACE on Linux produce clamped colors

[Layer Stack] Input source not saved per layer

