Substance 3D Painter 8.3.0 is now available

Substance 3D Painter 8.3 introduces a brand new baking mode, the support of the import and export of USD files and the support of physical size in UV projections.
Added:
- [Baking Mode] New baking mode dedicated to baking process
- [Baking Mode] Set shortcut to switch to baking mode to F8
- [Baking Mode] Add Start and Cancel baking button in the viewport
- [Baking Mode] Add baking selection in Texture Set list
- [Baking Mode] Add new Mesh Map Bakers window to select bakers
- [Baking Mode] Add new Mesh Map Settings window to edit baking settings
- [Baking Mode] Add new Baking Log window to follow baking process
- [Baking Mode] Add baking parameters and undo actions to history window
- [Baking Mode] Add breadcrumbs in Mesh Map Settings
- [Baking Mode] Add mesh maps thumbnails in the Mesh Map Bakers window
- [Baking Mode] Add visualization settings collapsible menu in 3D viewport
- [Baking Mode] Add visualization setting to show/hide the high-poly mesh
- [Baking Mode] Add visualization setting to show/hide the cage mesh and wireframe
- [Baking Mode] Add visualization setting to show/hide the low-poly mesh
- [Baking Mode] Add visualization setting to show hard edges without UV seams as errors
- [Baking Mode] Inform in viewport about mesh and bake errors if Baking Log is not visible
- [Baking Mode] Add action to synchronize baker settings across all Texture Sets
- [Baking Mode] Add actions to copy and paste baker settings
- [Baking Mode] Add button in Baking Log to jump from error to the right settings
- [Baking Mode] Add menus to manage Texture Sets and Baker selections
- [Baking Mode] Split baker selection list per Texture Set
- [Baking Mode] Split common settings per Texture Set
- [Baking mode] Load high-poly and cage meshes without freezing the interface
- [Baking Mode] Use the viewport progress bar to show mesh loading
- [Baking Mode] Add mesh loading state in Baking Log
- [Baking Mode] Allow to turn around mesh in viewport during baking
- [Baking Mode] Set baking order based on current mesh viewport visibility
- [Baking Mode] Display implicit baking cage in viewport
- [Baking Mode] Show matching list of mesh names for Matching By Name in Baking Log
- [Baking Mode] Use neutral material to display 3D model in viewport
- [Baking Mode] Disable engine computation while in baking mode
- [Baking Mode] Display a warning when quitting the app while a bake is in progress
- [Bakers] Update anti-aliasing setting labels
- [Bakers] Update bakers to version 2.5.7.
- [USD] Import and export Universal Scene Description (USD) files
- [USD] Add USD options to the New Project window when selecting a USD file
- [USD] Add new Scope and Variants selection window
- [USD] Add subdivision levels option
- [USD] Import USD skinned meshes at specific frame
- [USD][Export] Add an option to export USD files
- [USD][Export] Add USD file format to mesh export
- [USD] Rename the existing "USD PBR Metal Roughness" export preset to be more explicit
- [Auto Unwrap] Add Lock orientation for packing
- [Physical Size] Add setting to automatically use Physical Size in fill effect/layer
- [Physical Size] Expose physical size for UV projection
- [Scripting][Python] Allow to query the application version
- [Scripting][JavaScript] Update API to match new baking parameters
- [Scripting][Python] Baking module: edit baking parameters
- [Scripting][Python] Baking module: launch/cancel baking
- [Scripting][Python] Baking module: select curvature method
- [Scripting][Python] Baking module: selection of bakers/uv tiles
- [Scripting][Python] Baking module: synchronize baker settings across all Texture Sets
- [SVT] Enable sparse hardware support on AMD GPUs
- [Projection] Rename Cylindrical projection parameters
- [Project] Save application version in project and retrieve it via scripting
- [Import] Improve general import time of 3D models
Fixed:
- [Crash] Changing channels on filter with specific stack
- [Mac][M1] Crash when creating a fill layer and leaving the layer stack
- [Scripting][Python] Crash when using ui.add_dock_widget() with wrong type
- [Baking] Incomplete error message in log when a bake fails
- [Baking] Memory is not freed when baking is finished
- [Engine] Texture cache doesn't update when changing effect visibility
- [Export] 2DView exports randomly uniform map
- [Project] Memory allocation error when saving project with big mesh
- [Viewport] TAA causes artifacts when painting in some cases
Known Issues:
[Color Management] HDR color space conversions with ACE on Linux produce clamped colors
[Layer Stack] Input source not saved per layer
[Export] 2D View exports randomly uniform map
