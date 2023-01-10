 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Substance 3D Painter 2022 update for 10 January 2023

Substance 3D Painter 8.3.0 is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 10268978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Substance 3D Painter 8.3 introduces a brand new baking mode, the support of the import and export of USD files and the support of physical size in UV projections.

Added:

  • [Baking Mode] New baking mode dedicated to baking process
  • [Baking Mode] Set shortcut to switch to baking mode to F8
  • [Baking Mode] Add Start and Cancel baking button in the viewport
  • [Baking Mode] Add baking selection in Texture Set list
  • [Baking Mode] Add new Mesh Map Bakers window to select bakers
  • [Baking Mode] Add new Mesh Map Settings window to edit baking settings
  • [Baking Mode] Add new Baking Log window to follow baking process
  • [Baking Mode] Add baking parameters and undo actions to history window
  • [Baking Mode] Add breadcrumbs in Mesh Map Settings
  • [Baking Mode] Add mesh maps thumbnails in the Mesh Map Bakers window
  • [Baking Mode] Add visualization settings collapsible menu in 3D viewport
  • [Baking Mode] Add visualization setting to show/hide the high-poly mesh
  • [Baking Mode] Add visualization setting to show/hide the cage mesh and wireframe
  • [Baking Mode] Add visualization setting to show/hide the low-poly mesh
  • [Baking Mode] Add visualization setting to show hard edges without UV seams as errors
  • [Baking Mode] Inform in viewport about mesh and bake errors if Baking Log is not visible
  • [Baking Mode] Add action to synchronize baker settings across all Texture Sets
  • [Baking Mode] Add actions to copy and paste baker settings
  • [Baking Mode] Add button in Baking Log to jump from error to the right settings
  • [Baking Mode] Add menus to manage Texture Sets and Baker selections
  • [Baking Mode] Split baker selection list per Texture Set
  • [Baking Mode] Split common settings per Texture Set
  • [Baking mode] Load high-poly and cage meshes without freezing the interface
  • [Baking Mode] Use the viewport progress bar to show mesh loading
  • [Baking Mode] Add mesh loading state in Baking Log
  • [Baking Mode] Allow to turn around mesh in viewport during baking
  • [Baking Mode] Set baking order based on current mesh viewport visibility
  • [Baking Mode] Display implicit baking cage in viewport
  • [Baking Mode] Show matching list of mesh names for Matching By Name in Baking Log
  • [Baking Mode] Use neutral material to display 3D model in viewport
  • [Baking Mode] Disable engine computation while in baking mode
  • [Baking Mode] Display a warning when quitting the app while a bake is in progress
  • [Bakers] Update anti-aliasing setting labels
  • [Bakers] Update bakers to version 2.5.7.
  • [USD] Import and export Universal Scene Description (USD) files
  • [USD] Add USD options to the New Project window when selecting a USD file
  • [USD] Add new Scope and Variants selection window
  • [USD] Add subdivision levels option
  • [USD] Import USD skinned meshes at specific frame
  • [USD][Export] Add an option to export USD files
  • [USD][Export] Add USD file format to mesh export
  • [USD] Rename the existing "USD PBR Metal Roughness" export preset to be more explicit
  • [Auto Unwrap] Add Lock orientation for packing
  • [Physical Size] Add setting to automatically use Physical Size in fill effect/layer
  • [Physical Size] Expose physical size for UV projection
  • [Scripting][Python] Allow to query the application version
  • [Scripting][JavaScript] Update API to match new baking parameters
  • [Scripting][Python] Baking module: edit baking parameters
  • [Scripting][Python] Baking module: launch/cancel baking
  • [Scripting][Python] Baking module: select curvature method
  • [Scripting][Python] Baking module: selection of bakers/uv tiles
  • [Scripting][Python] Baking module: synchronize baker settings across all Texture Sets
  • [SVT] Enable sparse hardware support on AMD GPUs
  • [Projection] Rename Cylindrical projection parameters
  • [Project] Save application version in project and retrieve it via scripting
  • [Import] Improve general import time of 3D models

Fixed:

  • [Crash] Changing channels on filter with specific stack
  • [Mac][M1] Crash when creating a fill layer and leaving the layer stack
  • [Scripting][Python] Crash when using ui.add_dock_widget() with wrong type
  • [Baking] Incomplete error message in log when a bake fails
  • [Baking] Memory is not freed when baking is finished
  • [Engine] Texture cache doesn't update when changing effect visibility
  • [Export] 2DView exports randomly uniform map
  • [Project] Memory allocation error when saving project with big mesh
  • [Viewport] TAA causes artifacts when painting in some cases

Known Issues:
[Color Management] HDR color space conversions with ACE on Linux produce clamped colors
[Layer Stack] Input source not saved per layer
[Export] 2D View exports randomly uniform map

Changed files in this update

Substance 3D Painter Windows Depot 1775392
  • Loading history…
Substance 3D Painter Mac Depot 1775393
  • Loading history…
Substance 3D Painter Linux Depot 1775394
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link