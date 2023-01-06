- Exact percentage of destroyed and cleaned up progress is now being displayed
- Input binding names regarding vehicles updated
- Fixed a problem with the "hydraulic hammer" achievement
Abrissprofi Online update for 6 January 2023
Update 1.05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
