Abrissprofi Online update for 6 January 2023

Update 1.05

Update 1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 10268967

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Exact percentage of destroyed and cleaned up progress is now being displayed
  • Input binding names regarding vehicles updated
  • Fixed a problem with the "hydraulic hammer" achievement

Changed files in this update

Abrissprofi Content Depot 823231
