Improved sound effects
Increased Limb of the Skeleton’s Critical Chance and Base Damage
Adjusted Cell costs of Brain capacity and capacity amount
Fixed a bug where character get duplicated
Fixed a bug where game crashed when entering battles from test area
Fixed several localization errors
原点计划 update for 6 January 2023
Patch Note V0.2.17
