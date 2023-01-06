 Skip to content

原点计划 update for 6 January 2023

Patch Note V0.2.17

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved sound effects
Increased Limb of the Skeleton’s Critical Chance and Base Damage
Adjusted Cell costs of Brain capacity and capacity amount
Fixed a bug where character get duplicated
Fixed a bug where game crashed when entering battles from test area
Fixed several localization errors

