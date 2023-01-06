 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Force Reboot update for 6 January 2023

Weekly Update 3

Share · View all patches · Build 10268866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year to everyone!

Here's a small update before a bigger one to test out new stuff and changes I made.

New Stuff:

  • Grenade Gun is OP now. Check it out! It's finally fun! Shooting with 3 bombs instead of 1
  • SMG is buffed. 15 bullets in a magazine
  • Motion Blur are deleted from Post-Process effects. That was a big mistake to leave it in pp lol.
  • Added new Buff "Chance to slow down enemy with bullet"
  • Added new Debuff "Chance to spawn toxic cloud after enemy death"
  • Ground slam speed is increased
  • Jump speed is slightly increased
  • Slow down is here again. Reflecting bullets is easier now.

New gun is already finished but I want to add it with new types of enemies and stuff so I decided to publish this small update first.
Hope you have a great Weekend! Thank you for playing my game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1766011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link