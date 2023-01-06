Weekly Update 3

Happy New Year to everyone!

Here's a small update before a bigger one to test out new stuff and changes I made.

New Stuff:

Grenade Gun is OP now. Check it out! It's finally fun! Shooting with 3 bombs instead of 1

SMG is buffed. 15 bullets in a magazine

Motion Blur are deleted from Post-Process effects. That was a big mistake to leave it in pp lol.

Added new Buff "Chance to slow down enemy with bullet"

Added new Debuff "Chance to spawn toxic cloud after enemy death"

Ground slam speed is increased

Jump speed is slightly increased

Slow down is here again. Reflecting bullets is easier now.

New gun is already finished but I want to add it with new types of enemies and stuff so I decided to publish this small update first.

Hope you have a great Weekend! Thank you for playing my game!