Weekly Update 3

Happy New Year to everyone!
Here's a small update before a bigger one to test out new stuff and changes I made.
New Stuff:
- Grenade Gun is OP now. Check it out! It's finally fun! Shooting with 3 bombs instead of 1
- SMG is buffed. 15 bullets in a magazine
- Motion Blur are deleted from Post-Process effects. That was a big mistake to leave it in pp lol.
- Added new Buff "Chance to slow down enemy with bullet"
- Added new Debuff "Chance to spawn toxic cloud after enemy death"
- Ground slam speed is increased
- Jump speed is slightly increased
- Slow down is here again. Reflecting bullets is easier now.
New gun is already finished but I want to add it with new types of enemies and stuff so I decided to publish this small update first.
Hope you have a great Weekend! Thank you for playing my game!
