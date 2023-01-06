 Skip to content

VataZombie update for 6 January 2023

Major Update!

Build 10268843

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multiple changes have been made to the game:

  1. Bugs and bugs in the game have been fixed.
  2. Automatic reloading has been added for convenience during the game.
  3. New maps have been added, a factory and a hospital.

Enjoy your game)

