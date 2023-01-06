Major Update!

Multiple changes have been made to the game:
- Bugs and bugs in the game have been fixed.
- Automatic reloading has been added for convenience during the game.
- New maps have been added, a factory and a hospital.
Enjoy your game)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Multiple changes have been made to the game:
Enjoy your game)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update