- Added new Power Tutorial
- Revised Tutorials
- Security Monitor keypad now indicates wether monitor is used
- Player gets locked out of cameras if an SCP enters the room
- SCP-035 now more visible in Security Monitor
SCP: Observer Public Beta update for 6 January 2023
Version 0.17.2
