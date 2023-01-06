 Skip to content

SCP: Observer Public Beta update for 6 January 2023

Version 0.17.2

Version 0.17.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new Power Tutorial
  • Revised Tutorials
  • Security Monitor keypad now indicates wether monitor is used
  • Player gets locked out of cameras if an SCP enters the room
  • SCP-035 now more visible in Security Monitor

