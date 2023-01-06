Territory – Alpha 5.33 – Interaction Widgets

Added
- Added interaction widgets for all world items in the game
- Added interaction widgets to planters that provide information about the plant so players don’t need to open the planter HUD. This allows for much easier watering with the watering can (watering can still needs better animation and water pour visual effect)
- Added Steel Hammer to primitive recycler
Fixed
- World Item move (Middle Mouse Click) wasn’t replicated in MP. Soon you will also be able to move buildparts with this function which includes chests and any other furniture the player places.
- Military Loot Crates spawning and getting stuck in mid air
- Fireflies spawning in the day
Changed
- Reduced all dynamic resource spawns (feathers, scrap, birds nests, small rando rocks)
- Visitor max blaster rounds increased by a lot
- Reduced spawn chance on a few items
Changed files in this update