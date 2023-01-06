 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 6 January 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.33 – Interaction Widgets

Share · View all patches · Build 10268733 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Added interaction widgets for all world items in the game
  • Added interaction widgets to planters that provide information about the plant so players don’t need to open the planter HUD. This allows for much easier watering with the watering can (watering can still needs better animation and water pour visual effect)
  • Added Steel Hammer to primitive recycler

Fixed

  • World Item move (Middle Mouse Click) wasn’t replicated in MP. Soon you will also be able to move buildparts with this function which includes chests and any other furniture the player places.
  • Military Loot Crates spawning and getting stuck in mid air
  • Fireflies spawning in the day

Changed

  • Reduced all dynamic resource spawns (feathers, scrap, birds nests, small rando rocks)
  • Visitor max blaster rounds increased by a lot
  • Reduced spawn chance on a few items

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link