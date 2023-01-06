 Skip to content

Dear Agony Aunt update for 6 January 2023

New Year, New Platforms

Build 10268591

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy 2023!

With the new year comes new platforms for Dear Agony Aunt. As well as Windows, you can now play the game on Linux and the Steam Deck!

Faye <3x

