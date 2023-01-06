 Skip to content

GROSS update for 6 January 2023

Patch Notes 06.01.2023

As always: If you encounter a bug, please report it straight away ingame by pressing F1 and describing the issue (my crystal ball is currently in the dry cleaners). This makes it a lot easier for me to replicate and fix it. If you would like any direct feedback, don't forget to include your email address.

Bug fixes

Slightly moved the player spawn points in a few levels to make sure you don't spawn in the middle of a barricade or turret when reloading an endless mode savegame.

The difficulty you set inside the RV during story mode is now always applied correctly.

The Cy Ka 47’s bullets were hitting a little bit lower than the spot where the iron sights aim at. This is now fixed.

