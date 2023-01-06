 Skip to content

Gorilla Soccer update for 6 January 2023

V4.4.1 Update Logs:

  1. Add a VIP system;
  2. Add an invitation reward feature;
  3. Add 12 cosmetics;
  4. Add teaching tasks for freshman;
  5. Can tilt the head;
  6. Can hide the spectators;
  7. Limit the length of arm;
  8. Prohibit 1V1 in qualifying rooms;
  9. Can dash downward;
  10. Can't dash at kick-off;
  11. No need to confirm the nickname every time enter the room;
  12. Some minor improvements of details and bug fixes;

