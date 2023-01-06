- Add a VIP system;
- Add an invitation reward feature;
- Add 12 cosmetics;
- Add teaching tasks for freshman;
- Can tilt the head;
- Can hide the spectators;
- Limit the length of arm;
- Prohibit 1V1 in qualifying rooms;
- Can dash downward;
- Can't dash at kick-off;
- No need to confirm the nickname every time enter the room;
- Some minor improvements of details and bug fixes;
Gorilla Soccer update for 6 January 2023
V4.4.1 Update Logs:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
