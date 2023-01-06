 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 6 January 2023

1.5.9: New tutorial

1.5.9: New tutorial

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Global

  • Fixed shit I did with the demo

  • New tutorial (you can skip it inside the settings)

  • Happy new year

  • Fixed: settings bug conflict (this one is related with dark magic)

  • Fixed: no more hard lock in celestial sanctuary (easy)

