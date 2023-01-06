Version 0.5.00 build update

hello. I am a developer.
First of all, we apologize for the delay in the build update due to testing and balance testing.
- The changes in this 0.5.00 build are as follows.
- Chapter 5 has been updated.
- The Adjutant Registration Tutorial has been added.
- The following balance has been adjusted.
- Hero stat correction has been added to soldier stats when the hero is a melee hero and the soldier is melee, or when the hero is a ranged hero and the soldier is ranged. (Captain 10% Adjutant 2%)
- DolDol ability has been increased.
- The increase in soldier stats for each tier has been reduced from 25% to 15%.
- Hero skill multiplier has been increased.
- Weather and terrain effects have been simplified. Cavalry and archers are more affected by weather.
- The schedule after that is as follows.
The next update will be a Chapter 6 update if there are no problems, and there will be no further updates before that except for hotfixes.
Chapter 6 will be updated between late January and early February.
- Concluding
If you have any issues or bugs with this patch, please email us at lwjin81@gmail.com.
We hope all users who play our game have a happy day.
Happy new year.
thank you.
Changed files in this update