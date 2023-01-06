Version 0.5.00 build update

hello. I am a developer.

First of all, we apologize for the delay in the build update due to testing and balance testing.

The changes in this 0.5.00 build are as follows.

Chapter 5 has been updated. The Adjutant Registration Tutorial has been added. The following balance has been adjusted.

Hero stat correction has been added to soldier stats when the hero is a melee hero and the soldier is melee, or when the hero is a ranged hero and the soldier is ranged. (Captain 10% Adjutant 2%)

DolDol ability has been increased.

The increase in soldier stats for each tier has been reduced from 25% to 15%.

Hero skill multiplier has been increased.

Weather and terrain effects have been simplified. Cavalry and archers are more affected by weather.

The schedule after that is as follows.

The next update will be a Chapter 6 update if there are no problems, and there will be no further updates before that except for hotfixes.

Chapter 6 will be updated between late January and early February.

Concluding

If you have any issues or bugs with this patch, please email us at lwjin81@gmail.com.

We hope all users who play our game have a happy day.

Happy new year.

thank you.