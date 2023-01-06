 Skip to content

Acretia - Guardians of Lian update for 6 January 2023

Version 0.5.00 build update

Acretia - Guardians of Lian update for 6 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hello. I am a developer.
First of all, we apologize for the delay in the build update due to testing and balance testing.

  1. The changes in this 0.5.00 build are as follows.
  1. Chapter 5 has been updated.
  2. The Adjutant Registration Tutorial has been added.
  3. The following balance has been adjusted.
  • Hero stat correction has been added to soldier stats when the hero is a melee hero and the soldier is melee, or when the hero is a ranged hero and the soldier is ranged. (Captain 10% Adjutant 2%)
  • DolDol ability has been increased.
  • The increase in soldier stats for each tier has been reduced from 25% to 15%.
  • Hero skill multiplier has been increased.
  • Weather and terrain effects have been simplified. Cavalry and archers are more affected by weather.
  1. The schedule after that is as follows.

The next update will be a Chapter 6 update if there are no problems, and there will be no further updates before that except for hotfixes.
Chapter 6 will be updated between late January and early February.

  1. Concluding

If you have any issues or bugs with this patch, please email us at lwjin81@gmail.com.
We hope all users who play our game have a happy day.

Happy new year.
thank you.

