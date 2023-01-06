 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 6 January 2023

Update 1.39b: Crawling improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[CHANGELOG]

  • Improve: Animation of the player's movement when crawling in first person view
  • Improve: Vertical view capability when the player is crawling in first person view
  • Improve: Extended movement speed varies according to the direction of the player
  • Fix: AI could move by lying down or crawling
  • Fix: Leaning to the right while lying down could prevent the player from aiming correctly in third person view
  • Fix: Some zones locations errors on Enila islands

