Update 1.39b: Crawling improvements

[CHANGELOG]
- Improve: Animation of the player's movement when crawling in first person view
- Improve: Vertical view capability when the player is crawling in first person view
- Improve: Extended movement speed varies according to the direction of the player
- Fix: AI could move by lying down or crawling
- Fix: Leaning to the right while lying down could prevent the player from aiming correctly in third person view
- Fix: Some zones locations errors on Enila islands
Changed files in this update