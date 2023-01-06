 Skip to content

Influent update for 6 January 2023

Winter Sale Extended!

6 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year!

In keeping with tradition, I've extended the Winter Sale deal another 2 weeks so if you just missed the deal Influent had going, there's still time to get on board with learning something new in 2023! If you've ever wanted to start on a new language, there's never been a better time than right now.

Influent Definitive Edition

This version of Influent just launched in November and features a plethora of languages all in one fancy package! How many languages you ask? 23 to be exact! This includes the ever-popular Japanese, Spanish, English, and German, alongside the brand-new Polish, Welsh, and Dutch releases!

A Few Minor Fixes

Also worth noting is that Korean is now fully fixed as I've just included some additional updates to the language pack. Many thanks to Creorleans#4291 on Discord for all the help with identifying the last few bugs! Solid companion. ːp2cubeː

Also the spaceship's lasers now auto-fire when held down. Enjoy!

<3 Rob @ Three Flip Studios

