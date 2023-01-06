 Skip to content

Fall Guys update for 6 January 2023

WE ARE ALL BETTER TOGETHER!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Group huggggg! Better Together is a celebration of duos, squads, and togetherness. We love seeing Beans being best buds, and taking on the Blunderdome with friends will earn you a pile of rainbow-hued rewards. Available to play from 10AM GMT on 5th January - 10AM GMT on 19th January, 2023!

REWARDS YOU CAN WEAR WITH PRIDE!

The friendship fueled Squads and Duos Show and Pixel Palooza are where you’ll find Better Together’s challenges. Help one another for the chance to grab a spectrum of unlocks, including a rainbow-themed cape and shoes, and a heart-shaped Pattern. Here’s everything up for grabs.

*** Multi-Flavour Bean Nickname - 100 Points

  • Multi-Flavoured Bean Nameplate - 200 Points
  • 200 Kudos - 300 Points
  • Colourful Kicks Lower Costume - 400 Points
  • Multi-Flavoured Pattern - 600 Points
  • Colourful Cape Upper Costume - 800 Points**

Two weeks of love and friendship await in the Blunderdome!

Fall Guys Content Depot 1097151
