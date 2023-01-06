WE ARE ALL BETTER TOGETHER!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Group huggggg! Better Together is a celebration of duos, squads, and togetherness. We love seeing Beans being best buds, and taking on the Blunderdome with friends will earn you a pile of rainbow-hued rewards. Available to play from 10AM GMT on 5th January - 10AM GMT on 19th January, 2023!

REWARDS YOU CAN WEAR WITH PRIDE!

The friendship fueled Squads and Duos Show and Pixel Palooza are where you’ll find Better Together’s challenges. Help one another for the chance to grab a spectrum of unlocks, including a rainbow-themed cape and shoes, and a heart-shaped Pattern. Here’s everything up for grabs.

*** Multi-Flavour Bean Nickname - 100 Points

Multi-Flavoured Bean Nameplate - 200 Points

200 Kudos - 300 Points

Colourful Kicks Lower Costume - 400 Points

Multi-Flavoured Pattern - 600 Points

Colourful Cape Upper Costume - 800 Points**

Two weeks of love and friendship await in the Blunderdome!