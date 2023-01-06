Patch 0.2.1 has been deployed.

RUMBLE Patch 0.2.1

There were a couple of pesky bugs introduced in the previous update, which should now be fixed.

In the past weeks we got a lot of reports about on-screen UI not working properly, and of lag-spikes when using push to talk. Both of those bugs are fixed now, hooray! For a list of all bugs that have been fixed, check the patch notes below.

Soon, we will be sharing information about the near future of RUMBLE. We will be sharing a kind of roadmap that will have details on the next big update, as well as some information about what comes after. Stay tuned to make sure you don't miss it!

Thanks for playing everyone!

RUMBLE Version 0.2.1 Patch Notes

CHANGES

Voice Chat audio has had its range increased, and volume won't fall off within 5 meters.

FIXES

Howard will no longer automatically destroy its own pillar structures.

Howard can be hit by grounded structures more consistently.

Fixed an issue that would cause a lag spike when push to talk is activated.

Voice Chat controls for Index controllers are now properly displayed.

Fixed a bug that would prevent interaction with UI elements on the computer monitor.

