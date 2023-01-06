Traditional Chinese support, Smart projectile opacity and ... (0.79 Update)

Significantly improve the difficulty of infinite mode, reduced the gap among waves Adjust Xp curve Significantly incrase the lighting of infinite mode Add support for Smart projectile opacity under general settings(default = true)，this can help improve the late game's visibility Add hint popup for Reforge(only trigger for 1st time) Add new difficulty adjust item: Fatigue Officially support Traditional Chinese language

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here