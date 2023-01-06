Hotfix 0.41.3 (Training Expeditions' Cycle, Trade Routes)

Greetings, Viceroys! ːreputation_atsː
We just released a hotfix in which we take care of some issues that slipped our attention in yesterday's Training Expeditions Update. As always, we're grateful for your swift reports!
Changelog:
- Fixed a bug with Training Expeditions progressing the Blightstorm Cycle.
- Fixed a bug with Trade Routes not being active in Training Expeditions.
- Fixed an issue with the biome summary in the Embark Panel and ESC Menu showing incorrect resources.
- Fixed an issue with the Ancient Practices perk displaying incorrect progress numbers.
- Fixed an issue with Export Expert and Rushed Delivery deeds having incorrect numbering in Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean.
- Fixed an issue with Rich Glades having an incorrect frame color in the Encyclopedia.
- Fixed a bug that caused frame colors to be inconsistent between tooltips and lists in the Training Expedition UI.
- Fixed a typo in the Polish description of the Soft Stems Seasonal Effect.
- Fixed a typo in the Faction entry in the Encyclopedia.
We wish you a great time playing the new Training Expeditions and collecting the Steam Trading Cards.
Have a great weekend and may the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games
Previous Updates
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3650762049141623983
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3602347155558454392
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3489755739074348647
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/5024356235717954632
Changed files in this update