Hotfix 0.41.3 (Training Expeditions' Cycle, Trade Routes)

Greetings, Viceroys! ːreputation_atsː

We just released a hotfix in which we take care of some issues that slipped our attention in yesterday's Training Expeditions Update. As always, we're grateful for your swift reports!

Changelog:

Fixed a bug with Training Expeditions progressing the Blightstorm Cycle.

Fixed a bug with Trade Routes not being active in Training Expeditions.

Fixed an issue with the biome summary in the Embark Panel and ESC Menu showing incorrect resources.

Fixed an issue with the Ancient Practices perk displaying incorrect progress numbers.

Fixed an issue with Export Expert and Rushed Delivery deeds having incorrect numbering in Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean.

Fixed an issue with Rich Glades having an incorrect frame color in the Encyclopedia.

Fixed a bug that caused frame colors to be inconsistent between tooltips and lists in the Training Expedition UI.

Fixed a typo in the Polish description of the Soft Stems Seasonal Effect.

Fixed a typo in the Faction entry in the Encyclopedia.

We wish you a great time playing the new Training Expeditions and collecting the Steam Trading Cards.

Have a great weekend and may the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

