More stable beam force calculation and reduced jittering.
Improved wheel stability for speeds over 300 km/h.
Fixed the issue in terrain transitions in new terrain physics.
Some adjustments and improvements on many vehicles.
Various bug fixes in game menus.
EQDRIVE.IO update for 6 January 2023
Various improvements and bug fixes
