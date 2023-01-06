 Skip to content

EQDRIVE.IO update for 6 January 2023

Various improvements and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10268017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More stable beam force calculation and reduced jittering.
Improved wheel stability for speeds over 300 km/h.
Fixed the issue in terrain transitions in new terrain physics.
Some adjustments and improvements on many vehicles.
Various bug fixes in game menus.

