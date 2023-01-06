V0.8.2 - Multiple fixes and improvements

ENTITIES
- Fixed Reaper teleportation positions for Hospital
- Higher teleportation position to avoid in ground spawn
- Multiple Brutal Butcher fixes when picking up and releasing players
- Fixed entity waiting for dozens of seconds when going to relic positions
- Added a hitbox in vents which blocks detection for the entity
- Fixed entity visual when reloading main menu
FIXES
- Added a security to prevent players of using a medkit at the same time
- All videos are now encoded in VP8 for compatibility purpose
- Fixed TAB map displaying higher floors when jumping
- Fixed notebook UI not being in red when the padlock is unlocked
- Fixed a Skill Tree issue (level stayed at 0 and fixed some text description)
- Added a security to prevent players entering an already used hiding place
- Now if a player hides in an occupied hiding place because of lag the other player is ejected
- Now if a player is too far from the hiding place he's ejected to avoid being blocked
IMPROVEMENTS / CHANGES
- Notifications are now always visible even on the option panel in game
- You can now change the graphic settings in game
- But you can't increase texture quality in game to High (to avoid freezing the game)
- Disabled Ultra texture quality (drastically decreases the size of the game)
- Keyboard inputs are now displayed with text instead of sprites
- Disabled player status display in nightmare difficulty
- Loot task modified to 90% instead of all loot and the secret room loot no longer counts
- Added Walkie-talkie interference which increases when players are far from each other
- Polished key spawners in School
- Tweaked some UI
- Added some distance to 3D sound screamers
- Added screamers in Police Station and Hospital
- Added a thunder screamer with rain sound and a new visual (starts after the intro)
