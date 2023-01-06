 Skip to content

Forsake update for 6 January 2023

V0.8.2 - Multiple fixes and improvements

Build 10267969 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ENTITIES

  • Fixed Reaper teleportation positions for Hospital
  • Higher teleportation position to avoid in ground spawn
  • Multiple Brutal Butcher fixes when picking up and releasing players
  • Fixed entity waiting for dozens of seconds when going to relic positions
  • Added a hitbox in vents which blocks detection for the entity
  • Fixed entity visual when reloading main menu

FIXES

  • Added a security to prevent players of using a medkit at the same time
  • All videos are now encoded in VP8 for compatibility purpose
  • Fixed TAB map displaying higher floors when jumping
  • Fixed notebook UI not being in red when the padlock is unlocked
  • Fixed a Skill Tree issue (level stayed at 0 and fixed some text description)
  • Added a security to prevent players entering an already used hiding place
  • Now if a player hides in an occupied hiding place because of lag the other player is ejected
  • Now if a player is too far from the hiding place he's ejected to avoid being blocked

IMPROVEMENTS / CHANGES

  • Notifications are now always visible even on the option panel in game
  • You can now change the graphic settings in game
  • But you can't increase texture quality in game to High (to avoid freezing the game)
  • Disabled Ultra texture quality (drastically decreases the size of the game)
  • Keyboard inputs are now displayed with text instead of sprites
  • Disabled player status display in nightmare difficulty
  • Loot task modified to 90% instead of all loot and the secret room loot no longer counts
  • Added Walkie-talkie interference which increases when players are far from each other
  • Polished key spawners in School
  • Tweaked some UI
  • Added some distance to 3D sound screamers
  • Added screamers in Police Station and Hospital
  • Added a thunder screamer with rain sound and a new visual (starts after the intro)

