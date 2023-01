Ver 0.1.14

Stage 1 play time has been changed.

Stage 1 new monsters have been added.

A dock area has been added to Stage 3.

A new character, Yeonhee, has been added.

A new dumi has been added.

Graduation assignments have been added.

Achievements added.

Questone ores are placed on the stage, so you can easily get them.

Backup system applied. User save files are additionally saved.