0.9.6.0 - Finances

This update adds the fixed finances window to main game. You can access it by pressing your money amount on top of your screen
This gives you access to your monthly expenses, monthly income/expense reports, loans and charts. I am not completely happy with charts so I will be working on them more
Lot of small fixes and changes also included.
Changes
- Save system changed to have 20 slots
- Save on quit option
- Various small UI changes
- New monthly finance reports
- Expenses are now shown correctly
- Loans added
- Some charts
Fixes
- Black and white comic sales were not calculated correctly
- Crash on trying to look at worker info of writer of AI comics
- Marketing was not affecting sales correctly
- Main menu music is now toggle on/off correctly from options
- Tiny companies were able to assign editors
- Moving offices was free
- Market research was causing a crash
- Wrong cover was being shown on comics without any published issues
- Reviews were not always showing up on top layer of UI
- Franchises that should not be able to gain experience were gaining experience
- Fixed a crash from recruitment
- Fixed some save game loading issues
Changed files in this update