0.9.6.0 - Finances

This update adds the fixed finances window to main game. You can access it by pressing your money amount on top of your screen

This gives you access to your monthly expenses, monthly income/expense reports, loans and charts. I am not completely happy with charts so I will be working on them more

Lot of small fixes and changes also included.

Changes

Save system changed to have 20 slots

Save on quit option

Various small UI changes

New monthly finance reports

Expenses are now shown correctly

Loans added

Some charts

Fixes