HERO BY CHANCE II NOW OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED 🎉

Hero by Chance II is finally here and the beautiful ladies are eager to meet you, Hero~ 💕

💥 Hero by Chance II is on sale at launch too, with 26% off. Don't miss this opportunity for a really good price. 💥

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1627680/Love_n_War_Hero_by_Chance_II/

Come greet your gorgeous Heroines, take them with you straight into battle, and behold their mighty presence.

Bring ram to bear and lay siege to your opponent’s defensive walls and explore other exciting new mechanics.

But also beware of the new drama. This time, you will face more sophisticated history and plots, deeper and richer than both the original Hero by Chance & Warlord by Chance combined.

It is now your time to shine, beloved Hero. Lead your beautiful ladies to Victory and conquer their Hearts!

Notes: The Chinese translation is still in the work. We will issue a revised version in the following updates. We apologize for this inconvenience.

