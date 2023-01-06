 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Moon VR Video Player update for 6 January 2023

3.0.0-bugfix-20230106

Share · View all patches · Build 10267721 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the bug which may not set the decoding API properly on the settings page (DirectShow, MediaFoundation, or Auto)

Changed files in this update

Moon VR Video Player Content Depot 705161
  • Loading history…
Develop Depot Depot 705169
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link