Patch Notes v1.1.11

The Quality slider in Menu > Settings > Display now does a significant extra thing:

In the middle position ("Good" quality), all textures are halved in size,

At the LO setting ("Fast" quality) all texture are halved in size again.

Previously the quality setting was only really adjusting the real-time shadow distance.

So as of this update, the Quality slider setting now has a pretty significant impact on performance - if you don't mind less detailed textures, you can achieve a much better framerate and faster load times.

I may provide more granular customizable graphics settings in a future update.

Now using considerably less video memory overall (even at HI quality) - some pretty sloppy use of textures cleaned up. Should mean better performance all round, and the game playable on older hardware.

Added a crate for PUP to be able to jump back up out of the 'vent' area at Rocket Launch site.

Several minor text corrections, including the first CAT being confused about gamepad controls.

Slightly tweaked the 'Stable' motion-sickness preset (introduced in the last update) to retain a teeny bit of momentum. You can still force it to a hard-brake in the Customize settings if you insist.

Patch download size: 165 MB (Pretty large! Haven't actually changed very much - something I still don't get about the way Unity and then Steam packs up the build).