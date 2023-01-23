Substance 3D Painter 2023 is here!

Substance 3D Painter 2023 is now available with this first release, introducing a brand new baking mode, the support of the import and export of USD files and the support of physical size in UV projections.

This release is available to both 2022 and 2023 owners. Future releases will only be available to 2023 owners.

Check out our latest related video tutorial:



Note: On linux we raised our minimum supported version to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Release notes:

Added:

[Baking Mode] New baking mode dedicated to baking process

[Baking Mode] Set shortcut to switch to baking mode to F8

[Baking Mode] Add Start and Cancel baking button in the viewport

[Baking Mode] Add baking selection in Texture Set list

[Baking Mode] Add new Mesh Map Bakers window to select bakers

[Baking Mode] Add new Mesh Map Settings window to edit baking settings

[Baking Mode] Add new Baking Log window to follow baking process

[Baking Mode] Add baking parameters and undo actions to history window

[Baking Mode] Add breadcrumbs in Mesh Map Settings

[Baking Mode] Add mesh maps thumbnails in the Mesh Map Bakers window

[Baking Mode] Add visualization settings collapsible menu in 3D viewport

[Baking Mode] Add visualization setting to show/hide the high-poly mesh

[Baking Mode] Add visualization setting to show/hide the cage mesh and wireframe

[Baking Mode] Add visualization setting to show/hide the low-poly mesh

[Baking Mode] Add visualization setting to show hard edges without UV seams as errors

[Baking Mode] Inform in viewport about mesh and bake errors if Baking Log is not visible

[Baking Mode] Add action to synchronize baker settings across all Texture Sets

[Baking Mode] Add actions to copy and paste baker settings

[Baking Mode] Add button in Baking Log to jump from error to the right settings

[Baking Mode] Add menus to manage Texture Sets and Baker selections

[Baking Mode] Split baker selection list per Texture Set

[Baking Mode] Split common settings per Texture Set

[Baking mode] Load high-poly and cage meshes without freezing the interface

[Baking Mode] Use the viewport progress bar to show mesh loading

[Baking Mode] Add mesh loading state in Baking Log

[Baking Mode] Allow to turn around mesh in viewport during baking

[Baking Mode] Set baking order based on current mesh viewport visibility

[Baking Mode] Display implicit baking cage in viewport

[Baking Mode] Show matching list of mesh names for Matching By Name in Baking Log

[Baking Mode] Use neutral material to display 3D model in viewport

[Baking Mode] Disable engine computation while in baking mode

[Baking Mode] Display a warning when quitting the app while a bake is in progress

[Bakers] Update anti-aliasing setting labels

[Bakers] Update bakers to version 2.5.7.

[USD] Import and export Universal Scene Description (USD) files

[USD] Add USD options to the New Project window when selecting a USD file

[USD] Add new Scope and Variants selection window

[USD] Add subdivision levels option

[USD] Import USD skinned meshes at specific frame

[USD][Export] Add an option to export USD files

[USD][Export] Add USD file format to mesh export

[USD] Rename the existing "USD PBR Metal Roughness" export preset to be more explicit

[Auto Unwrap] Add Lock orientation for packing

[Physical Size] Add setting to automatically use Physical Size in fill effect/layer

[Physical Size] Expose physical size for UV projection

[Scripting][Python] Allow to query the application version

[Scripting][JavaScript] Update API to match new baking parameters

[Scripting][Python] Baking module: edit baking parameters

[Scripting][Python] Baking module: launch/cancel baking

[Scripting][Python] Baking module: select curvature method

[Scripting][Python] Baking module: selection of bakers/uv tiles

[Scripting][Python] Baking module: synchronize baker settings across all Texture Sets

[SVT] Enable sparse hardware support on AMD GPUs

[Projection] Rename Cylindrical projection parameters

[Project] Save application version in project and retrieve it via scripting

[Import] Improve general import time of 3D models

Fixed:

[Crash] Changing channels on filter with specific stack

[Mac][M1] Crash when creating a fill layer and leaving the layer stack

[Scripting][Python] Crash when using ui.add_dock_widget() with wrong type

[Baking] Incomplete error message in log when a bake fails

[Baking] Memory is not freed when baking is finished

[Engine] Texture cache doesn't update when changing effect visibility

[Export] 2DView exports randomly uniform map

[Project] Memory allocation error when saving project with big mesh

[Viewport] TAA causes artifacts when painting in some cases

Known Issues: