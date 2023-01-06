 Skip to content

Contractors VR update for 6 January 2023

v0.93.5.0 Patch Notes

6 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added
  • Added a notification for the player who is entering the server that differs from the default region
Adjusted
  • Removed the Winter Event section
  • Removed miscellaneous invisible walls and weird collisions in the map Arctic
  • Removed miscellaneous invisible walls and weird collisions in the map Hideout
  • Changed the option ‘Auto Shotgun-Pumping' text to 'Shotgun Pump Assist’
  • Improved the pump-action handling
Fixed
  • Fixed the wrong scale of Glock 22 with a suppressor attached
  • A possible fix for the timer in Bomb Defusal mode
  • A possible fix for the potential game crash caused by overloading mods in the downloading queue

