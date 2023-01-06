v0.93.5.0 Patch Notes

Added
- Added a notification for the player who is entering the server that differs from the default region
Adjusted
- Removed the Winter Event section
- Removed miscellaneous invisible walls and weird collisions in the map Arctic
- Removed miscellaneous invisible walls and weird collisions in the map Hideout
- Changed the option ‘Auto Shotgun-Pumping' text to 'Shotgun Pump Assist’
- Improved the pump-action handling
Fixed
- Fixed the wrong scale of Glock 22 with a suppressor attached
- A possible fix for the timer in Bomb Defusal mode
- A possible fix for the potential game crash caused by overloading mods in the downloading queue
Changed files in this update