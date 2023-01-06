Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 28

Added an "Inputdelay" option to the options screen, which is only available for local 1P play.

Fixed a bug in the options screen where Vsync was shown as enabled even though it was disabled

Fixed a bug in the title menu screen that caused buttons to respond immediately

Fixed a bug in kinoko Parry mini-game where the order of players is displayed

Added note about Steam input to the startup screen

Fixed a bug where sound effects were not generated for some characters

Changed CPU AI slightly

Gyanta

Y-coordinate of [5X] bullets moved up by one dot

ZackyWild

Y-coordinate of Gyanta's [5X] bullets has been moved up by 1 dot, so [2X] bullets will now slip through

Training Mode

Fixed a bug that the 2P side CPU does not operate [X,Y] input.

Fixed a bug that inputs were not recorded when in 2P side CPU mode

Added time allowance to solve the problem that P-GUARD cannot be executed if there is a downward input during state load

Fixed a problem in Training Mode where KOs would occur even when the HP gauge was maxed.

Hidden feature

When selecting Arcade mode, holding down the [BACK] button while doing so will cause the arcade mode to keep randomly appearing characters.If you succeed, kinoko's voice will be played.

Hold [Y] and select a stage of the Blazing Challenger to see the old version of the stage.

If you have problems starting the game after updating from Patch22, delete the local files in the steamapps folder and reinstall.

If Kyanta 2 does not start in SteamDeck, it was reported that if you install proton GE with protonup qt in desk mode -> Kyanta 2 settings -> properties -> compatibility -> check proton GE, it worked.

Thank you in advance for your help with the above.

There are still some unstable parts, such as the online section, but we will gradually fix them.

We will continue to work hard on bug fixes, feature additions, and other version upgrades and balance adjustments.