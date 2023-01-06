V1.1.2 QOL UPATE

Share · View all patches · Build 10267546 · Last edited 6 January 2023 – 12:13:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, another quality of life patch. This one is smaller than the previous one, and we're going to begin working on a larger update to ship soon!

The main addition of the patch are Invictus Mode badges underneath each world, which are awarded when you fully clear a whole world on Invictus Mode.

There are a few tweaks and balance changes regarding AOE damage. In summary,

And of course, there are a few balance changes and bugfixes!

**The full list of changes can be viewed below; Thanks for playing Cubelander in early access

Hyperreal Games**

Full Changelog

NEW ADDITION: Added Invictus Mode badges on worlds as well as levels. When you fully clear a world on Invictus Mode, you will be awarded a large Invictus Mode badge in level select.

BUG FIXES

Bugfixed and reworked AOE damage . All AOE towers will do about half the damage they used to. Previously the towers were balanced around this, so many towers will be buffed in compensation for this. (Some towers were deemed OP and were not compensation buffed but we'll see if they lose too much power)

. All AOE towers will do about half the damage they used to. Previously the towers were balanced around this, so many towers will be buffed in compensation for this. (Some towers were deemed OP and were not compensation buffed but we'll see if they lose too much power) Fixed zapper bug that would cause it to have negative health when inflicted with venom

TOWER CHANGES

The following changes are compensation buffs to AOE towers following the bugfix:

Hydra Cannon ->

Damage p/shot increased from 34/65/92/123 to 71/139/196/255.

Explosion radius buffed from 12 to 14

Missile Base ->

Damage p/shot increased from 52/78/105/148 to 68/86/115/156.

Fire rate buffed from 0.4/0.4/0.45/0.45 to 0.5 at all levels

Hot Shot ->

Damage p/shot increased from 20/26/32/38 to 24/31/39/46

Sludge Cannon ->

Range increased from 50/55/60/65 to 65 flat.

Damage (missile only) increased from 34/52/84/125 to 56/87/113/156

Cube Reactor ->

Reactor Level 4 glow effect "nerfed" (Made less bright and jarring).

Fire cooldown changed from 1.0/0.75/0.5/0.25 seconds to 0.7/0.6/0.5/0.4 seconds flat.

Damage p/shot adjusted from 4/6/8/10 to 5/9/13/17.

Energy per hit decreased from 1 per enemy to 1 p/3 enemies.

Bugfixed energy gen cap. Energy gen cap increased from 3 to 5

(Developer's notes: An overall nerf to cube reactor's energy producing ability so it doesn't completely replace the Energy Pylon. Additionally, slowed the fire rate of the reactor to help with performance)

Corrosive Shot ->

Attack speed increased from 1/1.2/1.4/1.6 to 1.3/1.6/1.9/2.2.

Range increased from 25/30/35/40 to 30/33/36/40

(Developer's notes: A small buff to allow Corrosive Shot to more easily apply its armor shred debuff on enemies.)

Radar ->

Range nerfed from 35/40/45/50 to 40 flat.

(Developer's notes: Making sure one Radar isn't able to cover half the map and buff almost every tower on the map.)

Frostfire Laser ->

DPS buffed from 55/95/140/235 to 70/155/260/365.

Slow amount increased from 92/95/98/99% to 99% flat.

Energy cost p/second decreased from 9/12/15/20 to 8/11/14/17 flat.

(Developer's notes: Frostfire Laser is still a bit too weak even after these buffs, so we're going to have to give it a large buff. We believe that for a 700 base cost tower, it should be as impactful as Hydra Cannon, Purifier and Vaporiser.)

DEFENDER CHANGES

Ranger ->

Attack range increased from 30 to 45.

Attack increased from 9 to 11.

(Developer's notes: Of the beginning 3 defenders, infantry is useful for its low cost and stalling, and barbarian can fight many weak enemies and has good regen, leaving ranger without much of a clear usage. We're going to increase its attack range even further and give it a buff to its damage to give players more of an incentive to deploy these during early waves.)

Zapper ->

Explosion radius increased from 3.2 to 5,

Death explosion radius increased from 18 to 30.

Attack range decreased from 12 to 11.

(Developer's notes: Although we're happy with Zapper's death damage and effect, its death effect does not have enough radius for most enemies to be affected. Buffing both its AOE and death damage radius to solve these issues, and lowering its attack range to be able to get closer to enemies.)

ENEMY CHANGES (Enemy stats are based on challenge mode)

Crusher ->

HP reduced from 2500 to 2350.

Speed reduced from 0.4 to 0.35.

Invictus Base HP reduced from 9500 to 7750

(Developer's notes: Crusher is a little bit too tanky for the time it is introduced, where the player hasn't unlocked good DPS towers. Additionally, its health magnification on Invictus Mode straight up made some levels near impossible to beat.)

Slayer ->