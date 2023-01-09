Train Sim World 3: Game Update January 9th

Hello everyone,

Welcome to another year in Train Sim World, and to start things right we have a massive improvement focused update to bring to you all – including Spirit of Steam physics fixes, night-time lighting adjustments on South-eastern High Speed, a warm welcome to the Class 20 in Livery Designer as well as fixing various issues such as liveries displaying incorrectly and making sure more tutorials, introductions and medals can be completed / achieved.

Thank you so much for your patience while we worked on delivering these improvements, and expect more to come from us soon :)

Headliners

Spirit of Steam Physics Improvements

Class 20 Livery Designer

Enabled all night lights to be sensitive to light level rather than just time of day

Livery reskins should display in game as expected across player and AI traffic

Completing the same scenario from different timetables both count towards your medals

SEHS Adjusted tutorials so that all medals can be achieved and score thresholds are correct.

Full Changelog

Core

AWS / TPWS features will now be in the same state as they were when loading from a save

Fixed livery reskins should display in game as expected across player and AI traffic

Fixed various coupling & uncoupling operations leading to crashes

Fixed issue where switching cameras during a camera transition would break look controls.

Lightning shouldn’t strike under cover and the visuals should be correct

Pantographs should now spark as expected.

[ UI ]

Fixed delay waiting for a dialogue box after selecting Online Sharing Hub

Fixed button callouts flickering in livery editor UI menu

Added a gradient behind text In the character selection screen.

Updated spacing between information on trains details panel

Increased font size for ‘change profile text’ in my profile screen

Increased font size of "Get Started" button

Changed font weight for extra info in item buttons

Updated UI of “Join the Club” dialogue

[ Scenario Planner ]

Map should now correctly pivot when zooming in and out

Maximum number of services is now detailed

‘Create New’ dialogue box has been updated to stay consistent with the rest of the UI

‘Report’ CC dialogue box has been updated to stay consistent with the rest of the UI

‘Create New’ CC assets have been updated.

Subheadings have been added to the station list

[ XSX ]

Pressing ‘B’ after confirming a scenario name will now correctly save the scenario

Pressing 'X' button and going back no longer causes the search tab and icon to duplicate.

BR155 introduction end screen text is no longer too dark

Köln-Aachen

"A Long First Trip" achievemet and trophy can now be unlocked

East Coastway

When saving, a suitable image is now shown on the Resume Last Played button

[ Class 377 ]

Selecting the Class 377 should now allow the user to choose from both available routes (East Coast way and London Commuter)

West Cornwall Local

PIS monitors now display trains for London Paddington.

Updated route introduction name to ‘West Cornwall Local’

Adjusted RPM's so that max rpm is reached in notch 7 and scales down from that (affects both audio and performance).

Set default selected service time to 10am instead of 6am

When completing any task in a timetable service, Objective Complete notifications are no longer displayed.

London Commuter

Minor optimisations

Fixed an AI 4-car length 377 getting stuck to the south of Haywards Heath causing a pile up of trains

Fixed an issue with a service spawning on an infinite red light.

Fixed hovering over London Commuter in route selection caused the menu to become unresponsive.

When saving, a suitable image is now shown on the Resume Last Played button

Spirit of Steam

General optimisation to the route to improve performance.

Fixed major stuttering/FPS drops exploring on foot or in the “The Tables Have Turned” route.

Firebox no longer illuminates steam above train on 8F and Jubilee

Fixed red signals will distinctly appear red at night-time

Fixed position of signal at Edge Hill/Engine Shed Junction to prevent clipping through ground.

While driving 8F and Jubilee with sufficiently low cut-off values you should be able to maintain pressure

Updated voice-over used in route introduction

Updated trees & bushes to look less “flat” at different times of the day when raining / snowing.

Updated track ballast to look less shiny / “mirror-like” when wet

When saving, a suitable image is now shown on the Resume Last Played button

Long Island Rail Road

When saving, a suitable image is now shown on the Resume Last Played button

[ M7 ]

Tutorial can now be completed after fixing an issue with the brake not working after reaching 25mph

Tractive effort displays correctly on the HUD

Hamburg – Lubeck

Updated timetable to add missing virtual destinations

When saving, a suitable image is now shown on the Resume Last Played button

Tees Valley Line

Added support for the TVL Class 20 in Livery Designer

When saving, a suitable image is now shown on the Resume Last Played button

South-Eastern Highspeed

Enabled all night lights to be sensitive to light level rather than just time of day

Made location names on the map clearer to read

NPCs should no longer clip through staircases at Swanscombe

Updated track ballast to look less shiny / “mirror-like” when wet

Updated trees & bushes to look less “flat” at different times of the day when raining / snowing.

Adjusted tutorials so that all medals can be achieved and score thresholds are correct.

Adjusted banner repeater at signal NK247 should show horizontal for stop aspect ahead and diagonal for all other aspects.

[ Class 395 ]

Fixed cab light appearing off when set to on when reloading the game from save

Fixed wipers from stopping when reloading the game from save

Fixed AWS alert sound remaining silent when reloading the game from save

[ Class 66 ]