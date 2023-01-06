Steam's official version launch announcement

It has been more than half a year since the trial version went on sale. During this time, we have been continuously polishing and optimizing this software, adding segments such as the Chinese Constellation figures and Kongming Lantern.

Today, it is finally time for the official version to be launched. I hope the official version can bring you a better and richer cultural experience, and don't let you down.

I hope you can give us some advice on what haven't done well enough, and we will continue to improve.