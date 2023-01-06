Lockpicking

Not all loot is easy to get to!
All Omnitools now come pre-loaded with the Lockpick Module. Use it to unlock chests and doors or simply as an alternative to searching for the keys!
What's new:
- All new Lockpick Module!
- Updated graphics for Omnitool tabs.
- Locked chests added to all maps.
- Textured light for the flashlight.
- New in-game tutorial entry for Omnitool module swapping.
Main Menu
- TUTORIAL tab renamed to GAME GUIDE.
- Lockpick entry added to GAME GUIDE.
The House
- Locked door between kitchen and corridor (Easy Difficulty).
- Added 2 chests filled with loot.
The Hotel
- Fixed an issue where the monster could pass through a locked door.
- Added 3 chests filled with loot.
The Metro
- Locked second door into the middle room (Medium Difficulty).
- Removed key for the rooster door.
- Added 3 chests filled with loot.
Until next time,
Tom
Changed files in this update