FROM FEAR update for 6 January 2023

Lockpicking

Build 10267354

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Not all loot is easy to get to!

All Omnitools now come pre-loaded with the Lockpick Module. Use it to unlock chests and doors or simply as an alternative to searching for the keys!

What's new:
  • All new Lockpick Module!
  • Updated graphics for Omnitool tabs.
  • Locked chests added to all maps.
  • Textured light for the flashlight.
  • New in-game tutorial entry for Omnitool module swapping.

Main Menu

  • TUTORIAL tab renamed to GAME GUIDE.
  • Lockpick entry added to GAME GUIDE.

The House

  • Locked door between kitchen and corridor (Easy Difficulty).
  • Added 2 chests filled with loot.

The Hotel

  • Fixed an issue where the monster could pass through a locked door.
  • Added 3 chests filled with loot.

The Metro

  • Locked second door into the middle room (Medium Difficulty).
  • Removed key for the rooster door.
  • Added 3 chests filled with loot.

Until next time,

Tom

