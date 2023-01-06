Lockpicking

Not all loot is easy to get to!

All Omnitools now come pre-loaded with the Lockpick Module. Use it to unlock chests and doors or simply as an alternative to searching for the keys!

What's new:

All new Lockpick Module!

Updated graphics for Omnitool tabs.

Locked chests added to all maps.

Textured light for the flashlight.

New in-game tutorial entry for Omnitool module swapping.

Main Menu

TUTORIAL tab renamed to GAME GUIDE.

Lockpick entry added to GAME GUIDE.

The House

Locked door between kitchen and corridor (Easy Difficulty).

Added 2 chests filled with loot.

The Hotel

Fixed an issue where the monster could pass through a locked door.

Added 3 chests filled with loot.

The Metro

Locked second door into the middle room (Medium Difficulty).

Removed key for the rooster door.

Added 3 chests filled with loot.

Until next time,

Tom