- Fixed the issue of stopping for 10 seconds if there are summoned monsters on the field after defeating the boss.
- Fixed to readjust Lucy's position so that she doesn't get stuck in a building when selecting a building type event.
- The starting gold of the Quick Building Challenge has been changed from 280 to 340 and more items in the shop have been added.
- Cards that can pass the final boss phase have been changed so that the "Count" does not increase.
- Fixed an issue where boss could evade the card that kills the final boss.
- Changed to be saved when the game is normally terminated in a non-combat situation.
Chrono Ark update for 6 January 2023
Chrono Ark EA 1.9999 O - Improvements and bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
