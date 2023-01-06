- Optimized the initialization process. Now when initialization is interrupted, the program will exit faster and will not do too much loading (including playing sound effects and displaying)
- Optimized the core functions of form creation and modification. Window positions (initialization) on screen are now more accurate, and switching between window sizes and positions is faster and smoother
MineSweeper Tetris update for 6 January 2023
20230106 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
