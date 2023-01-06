 Skip to content

SlasherRPG update for 6 January 2023

Fix Update New Costume

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix Update Mistake Version

(Added)
Added costume previews in Character Creation.
Add Costume in to Building Object
Add Masterious Forest map & New Monster & New Dungeon

