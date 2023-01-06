[Released - v0.6.1.608 Patch Notes]

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below & improve the overall game experience.

◈ Updated Version: v0.6.1.608

◈ Update Details

[Bug Fixes]

Boss Fights

FIXED - Not being able to obtain Duff's package after defeating Giant Squid boss

FIXED – Maro’s Dialogue notification not being shown after defeating Goblin Shark boss

FIXED - 'The Sea People Village's Trust' not being completed in certain situations even after reaching 100 Sea People credit.

[Notice]

Missions

The following issues will be resolved as below:

Issues occurring during 'Get Through the Delivery Ship Door' mission. Return to state before Gas cutter minigame.

[Improvements]

Dialogue image improvements and text updates Main story flow improvements

◈ Notes

We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.

Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!

jay / Ansga / Clovermite / Meanmoss / TIM / jaeong1019 / Panda

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on the Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.

Thank you.