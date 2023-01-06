 Skip to content

DAVE THE DIVER update for 6 January 2023

[Released - v0.6.1.608 Patch Notes]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below & improve the overall game experience.

◈ Updated Version: v0.6.1.608

◈ Update Details

[Bug Fixes]

Boss Fights
FIXED - Not being able to obtain Duff's package after defeating Giant Squid boss
FIXED – Maro’s Dialogue notification not being shown after defeating Goblin Shark boss
FIXED - 'The Sea People Village's Trust' not being completed in certain situations even after reaching 100 Sea People credit.

[Notice]

Missions
The following issues will be resolved as below:

  • Issues occurring during 'Get Through the Delivery Ship Door' mission. Return to state before Gas cutter minigame.
[Improvements]
  1. Dialogue image improvements and text updates
  2. Main story flow improvements

◈ Notes

  • We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.
  • Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!
jay / Ansga / Clovermite / Meanmoss / TIM / jaeong1019 / Panda

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on the Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.

Thank you.

