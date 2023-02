Hello Commanders,

After a long wait, we are finally able to release new content for you. This time, we have introduced two new tanks, the British Valentine and Churchill tanks.

In addition, we have also released a complete series bundle, allowing you to collect all DLCs at a more favorable price.

-Joybrick

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2264940/Panzer_Knights__Churchill__Valentine/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29916/Panzer_Knights_Complete_Collection/