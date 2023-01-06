[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on January 6

Hi, everyone here.
We inform you of the update and bug fixes on January 6, 2023.
[Fixing the bug]
- Fix bugs that can penetrate walls or climb some objects
- Modifying some in-game text
