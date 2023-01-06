 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RiffleEffect update for 6 January 2023

[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on January 6

Share · View all patches · Build 10267038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, everyone here.
We inform you of the update and bug fixes on January 6, 2023.


[Fixing the bug]

  • Fix bugs that can penetrate walls or climb some objects
  • Modifying some in-game text

Changed files in this update

Depot 1479401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link