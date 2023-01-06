Patch notes Jan. 6th

BUG FIX:

Fix a bug that there will be a wrong display when fighting with Inner Demon while using Void Split Spear

Fix a bug that the skin isn't saved when setting in the Character Collection.

Fix a bug that the icons of BUFF disappeared in some cases.

Fix a bug that there is a softlock when an unknown card appeared in your deck.

Fix a bug that there will a wrong calculation when using Synergy Sword Formation which triggered by Divine Brush or Chain Sword Formation (Synergy Sword Formation is changed to calculate the number of other Formation cards in your deck.

Optimization

Optimize some localization.

Optimize some special effects.

Something Rumours

It seems that a new Virtuoso Phase's Talisman.

An elder in the Heptastar Pavilion watched the shooting stars at night and had an insight. Now the Meteorite Meteor, an secret Enchantment, has been optimized.

------P.S------

Happy new year！

I‘am Leafsong,Good luck in the New Year