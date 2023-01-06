DD#103 Happy New Year!

Hi, everyone. Welcome to arrive in the Year 2023 and the developer's diary of the 100th Week on Steam!

Unfortunately, there will not be any special celebration. The beginning of the new year feels a bit busy in real life. Plus, the current Covid-19 situation does not make it any easy. The development time became a bit scattered every day. However, even if it's hard to get a coherent feature done, I managed to improve some of the different aspects of the game. Now, let's go down to the list of content changes that happened this week.

1, Better Butterfly Experience.

For a while, Butterfly Wings System is a major teleportation mechanic in our game, allowing fast traveling through different areas, avoiding tediously repeated exploring. However, previously there were two major problems. The first is the cost of using Butterfly Wings. The second is the lack of teleport locations in the game. Both have been addressed during this week's updates. Butterfly Wings got their value decreased to half, and the merchants who sell them will also become less greedy. Meanwhile, more possible teleportation locations have been added. In Queensmouth, you can now teleport to Kristin's Room in Ardham Hotel and the Junkyard House if you previously visited those locations. In Egypt, you can now teleport to Oasis Teahouse after you have talked to the bartender for the first time.

2, The Reunion with Eve.

After sealing away the [DATA REDACTED] in Queensmouth and concluding our main story there, our favorite Illuminaughty girl reappeared in Egypt by breaking into the [DATA REDACTED] and started a staring contest with [DATA REDACTED]. But, there was never a proper reunion between her and the player character. Now that the drama in [DATA REDACTED] is over and she went to the Oasis Teahouse to take some rest. It can be a good time to catch up. You can ask about the reason she came to Egypt. You can ask about an old Illuminati friend of yours. You can even resume the quest of "An Internet Addicted Girl and Bunny" if you previously failed to complete it back in Queensmouth. Your previous actions will make some of her dialogs a bit different. It may also be a good time to buy her some coffee every now and then to get a better relationship with her in case you value her as an ally, a friend, or even someone more than that in our later story content. (However, she will still not be very happy if you decided to side with the other faction.) Although she is still quite cheerful, she became a bit grim after what happened in Queensmouth. People change as they grow. Hopefully, that's good. After all, we are now in a brave new year.

3, Infinite Resource of Junks.

Whenever human lives, people generate trashes, garbage, and all kinds of junk. That's why we have all the trash cans, recycle bins, and dumpsters. But, maybe something people throw away is still useful. As such, during this week's updates, we now get a lot of those resource points in major human settlements such as Liu and Egypt. As people continue living and throw away things they no longer want. Those resource points will refill every few minutes after you have previously searched them. You may find all kinds of junk inside, such as scraps, empty cans, empty glass bottles, corpses, booby pins, and more. Wait, something weird mixed in. Not sure why people throw away booby pins. But, I guess life is just strange. :)

Anyway, those items may not have a high value. But, you may find them useful in some situations such as making Molotovs or recycling aluminum from cans.

4, A Faith in Science!

Under our faith system, you may wonder what belief a robot or those egghead researchers of the Foundation follows. Now, we have a new belief simply known as "Science." You can unlock this belief in Site Demeter either by finding a book among the loots of vampiric researchers or getting a free copy of such a book in the research sector of this facility. It provides benefits to programming and 3D modeling skills.

5, Dr. Wang is now a more complicated character.

Another new tenet known as Hippocratic Oath can now be unlocked in the People's Hospital of Liu, in Dr. Wang's office. The tenet itself provides benefits to healing power. However, when you pick up the book, a small story will start.

What will you think about such a doctor?

This is a doctor that takes bribery. This is a doctor will overtreat patients and prescribe more exams than necessary so that the hospital can make more money under the order of his superior. This is a doctor that sometimes will not tell the truth to his patients because he is afraid. However, this is also a doctor who once had a naive but pure dream when he was young. This is a doctor who will not hesitate to jump to save people during the Covid outbreak risking his own life. This is a doctor who sometimes regrets who he has become.



Is he still a good doctor?

I do not judge. We do not live in a world full of perfect heroes. We live in a world with common people each with their own flaws yet real.

That's for this week. Once again I find myself in the center of a chaotic city. I am still not infected. I hope everyone stays healthy as well.

Today's changelog:

[Eve]Added a set of new dialog options to buy her some drinks in Egypt. (Slightly improve relationship each time with a short cool down.)

[Loot]Creatively figure out how to kill the silent actors who monitor you in Liu may sometimes make them drop Mark of Dragon. (With an increased chance if you have not killed any of them in your current game session.)

[Dragon's Treasure]You can now exchange Mark of Dragon for Curse Stones.