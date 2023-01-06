HOT FIX: Boss Fight collision fix, Boss UI fix, Menu UI fix.

VERSION: Salty Snow 1.23 (Public)

Hello everyone!

I hope you all had an awesome end to 2022, and an even better start to 2023!

I didn't really get a break after the update, but I'm glad, because there were some really frustrating issues which are now fixed in this little update.

FIXES:

(These bugs only affected online play)

Boss no longer bounces up and down randomly in boss fight mini-game when the boss is AI controlled.

Boss UI now updates correctly.

Main Menu Boss Fight UI no longer overlapping on Client side.

CHANGES:

Termination Trail steering is now based on the world, rather than relative to the direction the player is facing.

What does this mean? If you are moving down the screen and hold UP, the character will turn slowly to move upwards.

Previously, players had to use left or right to steer the bike, based on the direction the player was facing, but every new player was confused by this control method, and as a result, those players were getting frustrated.

Please let me know your thoughts on the control change, did you like it as it was previously, or do you prefer the new method?

THANK YOU EVERYONE!

ROCK ON!