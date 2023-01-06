-
Medkit made easier to use
-
Can heal ragdolled players
-
4 second instead of 5 second heal time
-
Can no longer heal while sprinting
-
Shows name in red when you are off target
-
Removed icicles from normal Riverside
-
Fix banana launch bug
-
Riverside slip collision fixes
-
Better mortar explosion volume and reverb adjustments
-
No hack node doppler sound
Intruder update for 6 January 2023
Update 2577: Medkit Improvements and bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Intruder Content Depot 518151
- Loading history…
Intruder Win Depot 518153
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update