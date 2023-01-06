 Skip to content

Intruder update for 6 January 2023

Update 2577: Medkit Improvements and bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

  • Medkit made easier to use

  • Can heal ragdolled players

  • 4 second instead of 5 second heal time

  • Can no longer heal while sprinting

  • Shows name in red when you are off target

  • Removed icicles from normal Riverside

  • Fix banana launch bug

  • Riverside slip collision fixes

  • Better mortar explosion volume and reverb adjustments

  • No hack node doppler sound

